Where to find the hidden N in Fortnite

Where is the hidden N in Fortnite? The Lowdown week 5 challenges are here in Epic Games' battle to the death, and I'm here to help you tick them off so you can progress your Fortnite Chapter 2 battle pass and bag yourself as many skins and cosmetics as possible.

As you'll know if you've completed any of the other hidden letter tasks, you'll need to complete eight of your weekly challenges before you unlock the loading screen that makes the new letter available in the game. Once you've done that you can head to the map's southwest to one of the Fortnite EGO outposts that house the next piece of the puzzle—visiting five of those is one of your other challenges. So, here's where to search the hidden N in Fortnite.

Fortnite hidden N location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In the loading screen you unlock after finishing eight The Lowdown objectives, you can see a collection of characters stood in an aircraft hangar. More importantly, though, the elusive N you're looking for is hanging out in the top-left corner of the image. As I've already mentioned, this scene takes place in one of the new E.G.O. facilities that cropped up as part of the launch of Chapter 2—I've indicated its location on the map above.

As you descend from the Battle Bus, look out for a green domed building with large spotlights nearby. Head inside, weave between gun shots like a colourful Neo, and look out for the stairs at the back. Climb those and you should see the hidden N in Fortnite jump out at you. Hit E to search it, and you're all done.

