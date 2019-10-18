Popular

Fortnite Chapter 2: Letter 'O' location

Where to find the hidden 'O' as part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Open Water missions.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Where is Fortnite's hidden letter O? As part of Fortnite Chapter 2's new Open Water challenges, players are tasked with finding a hidden O somewhere in the world. But unlike the F, there's a handy clue that showing the O in Chapter 2's loading screen art. Check it out:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you look closely and squint under those docks, you can see a small blue blur. That's the O! As for where it lies exactly on the map, the location in question is Craggy Cliffs. It's on the far north end of the map:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you're there, simply use the clue above to nab the O from under the docks. Be careful, though, you probably won't be the only one diving straight there out of the bus. Happy hunting!

