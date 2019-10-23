Fortnite Chapter 2: Letter R location

Where is Fortnite's letter R? As part of week 3's mission, players are tasked with finding the letter R somewhere in Fortnite's map after finding it on week 3's loading screen, which you earn after completing eight challenges in that week's mission.

Good news, we already did all the searching for you. Here's where you can find the letter R in Fortnite.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You're looking for the east end of the Slurpy Swamp sewer plant. Look for the pipe that's filtering into the river. Underneath the scaffolding that holds up the walkway above, you'll find the letter R. Take a look at the picture below for a better idea.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Congrats! Like some sort of pirate, you've now got your own R.

