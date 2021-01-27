Where to find Fortnite's crashed plane black box

Fortnite season 5 week 9 is here, and players have a new chance to earn some bonus XP from battle pass quests. If you're not busy still finishing up previous quests, this is a great way to boost your battle pass. Most of the other week 9 challenges involve the usual "deal a certain amount of damage," but one asks players to "find the crashed plane's black box."

That's easier said than done, though. So we've gone ahead and whipped up this guide to show you where to find the black box with ease, saving you some time and frustration.

Fortnite crashed plane: Where is it?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the crashed plane in the northwest section of the map, just southeast of Coral Castle, as shown in the map above. It's split into three sections, and you'll be looking for the middle section that's still up on the hill overlooking Coral Castle, not further down in the water.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the black box on the ground near the middle chunk of the plane. Go ahead and interact with it to complete the quest and earn a free batch of 20,000 XP.

Thankfully, that's all there is to it. Don't forget to check out our Fortnite hub for more guides and news.

