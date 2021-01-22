Where to destroy apple and tomato boxes at Orchard Farmers Market in Fortnite

Fortnite season 5 week 8 is here, and players have a bevy of new quests to boost their battle pass. There's all the usual challenges you'd expect—do enough damage with a certain weapon, travel X meters—but as always, there's a few treasure hunt quests that will challenge your hunting abilities.

And this week you'll be hunting... produce. A new quest asks you to "destroy apple and tomato boxes at the Orchard Farmers Market." You'll need to find and destroy three apple or tomato boxes to complete the challenge, which gets you a healthy 20,000 XP.

We've whipped up this guide to show you exactly where to go, and once you get there, where to find apple and tomato boxes.

Orchard Farmers Market location in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Orchard Farmers Market at the northeast end of the large desert. There's a fairly obvious sign saying "farmers market" so it shouldn't be too hard to find.

OK, so where do you find apple and tomato boxes? It's a pretty big area, so figuring out where they're at isn't immediately obvious.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You want to head to the back of the Orchard, highlighted in the picture above. Apple boxes and tomato boxes are basically identical, so here's a picture of what you're looking for.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The apple and tomato boxes tend to be grouped up in stacks of three, so shoot or swing away and you should be able to complete the challenge fairly quickly. If you need to find more, look around the trees, or go a little south to the sandy farm (the second highlighted area) where some more boxes can be found.

Need more? Check out our Fortnite guides and news hub for more walkthroughs of the latest quests.

- How to defeat the Predator in Fortnite

- Where to find the Predator's apartment in Fortnite

- Book locations in Fortnite