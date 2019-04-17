For nearly $500, you can own a Fallout-themed case and motherboard

NZXT is continuing its run of themed cases and hardware with its new Vault Boy collection, which consists of a limited edition H500 enclosure and matching N7 Z390 cover, a breeze to slap on one of the best gaming motherboards.

This would have been a more timely release when Fallout 76 came out last November, but it's here now, with a bright and colorful representation of the apocalypse.

"For our second Fallout entry for CRFT, it was an easy choice to have Vault Boy be the focus," says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. "He is easily one of gaming’s most respected icons and synonymous with the beloved Fallout franchise. This is why it was important we created a case worthy of his legacy and of the hard-earned caps of this dedicated community."

The first entry, in case you're wondering, was a Nuka Cola-themed H700 chassis. NZXT limited that production run to 2,000 units, and apparently sold every one of them—it now shows as out of stock on NZXT's website.

For this iteration, the Vault Boy version of the H500 is being limited to 1,000 units, priced at $164.99. A regular H500 goes for $74.99 on NZXT's website. It's the same case, except the Vault Boy is painted and comes with a magnetic puck to hang your headset on.