For Honor Season 7: Storm and Fury release date set

For Honor's seventh season brings with it a new map, some "major" hero reworks, and an updated ranking system. Named Storm and Fury, it's due next week, August 2.

From front to back, Storm and Fury's new map, the Secluded Keep, is billed as a "personal retreat of a pious Lord surrounded by water". It's now a highly disputed outpost, though, and will enter the game's Tribute, Skirmish, Elimination, Brawl and Duel modes. Look, see:

Following player feedback, Ubisoft says it wants to improve and balance its current hero roster. It notes Warden and Valkyrie will receive "major gameplay" updates, designed to better the efficiency and versatility of each champ's respective move sets.

Onto For Honor's ranking system, and season seven promises two new divisions—Master and Grand Master, both of which are "reserved for the fiercest warriors." Moreover, a new Ranking Leaderboard lets players monitor their ongoing progress, while players will soon be able to join Ranked Duel bouts outside of tournaments.

Ubi turns its attention to battle attire: "Coinciding with the beginning of the new Season, For Honor will apply a permanent 30 percent discount to all battle outfits. For Honor will also launch a new Hero Trial offer available from August 2-9, which will give players the opportunity to try any Hero they do not own and buy them at a discounted Steel cost for a week."

Of course, all of the above is a precursor to For Honor's biggest expansion yet. Announced at E3 and due October 16, Marching Fire brings four heroes, a new story, and a new 4v4 castle siege. Here's some of that in motion: