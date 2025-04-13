As promising RTS Stormgate nears 1.0, the 'entire narrative structure of the campaign' has been rewritten, says Frost Giant

Stormgate First Look at the Campaign Mode - YouTube Watch On

Frost Giant has announced that Stormgate's getting a fully-revamped campaign for its 1.0 release. The overhaul will touch every aspect of the campaign, from characters and voices to mission structure and how you manage your army.

"For 1.0, we have re-written the entire narrative structure of the campaign, are recording all-new dialogue, have scripted a completely different mission structure, and created a new 'mothership' hub area for players to explore between missions," it said in a press release.

There will also be significant campaign-specific toys to play with. Heroes will level, and have a choice of progression options, the item system will be overhauled, and there'll be permanent upgrades for your army between levels.

The new campaign will be a total length of 14 missions, five "radically overhauled" missions from the current early access campaign and nine entirely new missions. It'll also roll out a new save/load system for the campaign missions.

The announcement was accompanied by a minute-long trailer showcasing new missions, mechanics, and scenarios. The trailer has lots of combat with the human heroes and a few moments of inter-character chatter on the new hub area—something Frost Giant also says the campaign is getting a new system for.

There's not yet a precise date for Stormgate 1.0 to release, but it's still expected sometime this year.