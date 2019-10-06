Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 7, 2019)

(Image credit: Fuming)

Zelle

Steam page

Release: October 4

Developer: Fuming

Price: $8.99 | £6.19 | AU$12.95

Described as an "occult adventure game", a quick glance at Zelle's trailer will put you in no doubt that this is a strange game. You play as Emerada, imprisoned by a reaper in a giant ye olde castle. As far as I can tell, most of the game is set in the surrounds of the castle, and perspective shifts from top-down view to first-person view when Emerada's engaged in combat. The nitty gritty of how it plays seems a bit beside the point though, because the art style is fascinatingly grim and garish, with one Steam reviewer describing it as "terrifying and heartwarming". Looks like one for fans of Yume Nikki and similar.

Neon Tail

Steam page

Release: October 5

Developer: Fei, Leo, Yang

Price: $9.99 | £9.20 | AU$16.50

As the name implies, Neon Tail is very neon, which makes sense: it's an open world roller skating game not dissimilar in tone to Jet Set Radio, though it also takes cues from the Tony Hawk games. The Early Access title is all about fluid mastery of technique, so don't expect to magically slow down with the press of a button, as the devs make a point of mentioning that this is the only skating game that requires turning to slow down. The game is around 25 percent finished according to the Steam page, though it's certainly very playable. It'll likely launch into 1.0 in "a little more than one year".

The Sword and the Slime

Steam page

Release: October 4

Developer: Possum House Games

Price: $4.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

You've got to work really hard to find a novelty for your 2D platformer nowadays, but The Sword and the Slime has given it a red hot go. You play as a flying sword, and in collaboration with a blob of slime (hence the name of the game), you need to navigate levels and solve puzzles. It's completely mouse controlled, and I love the art style. A nice, cheap curio.

Rain of Reflections: Chapter 1

Steam page

Release: October 4

Developer: Lionbite Games

Price: $18.99 | £14.49 | AU$26.95

Rain of Reflections is an episodic adventure game set in a grim dystopian future. This first chapter follows a scientist tasked with solving "the world's sudden infertility" – no small feat. Of course, she starts to suspect something is up with these experimentations and seeks to free one of her live test subjects. It's a choice-oriented adventure – every single decision is final and consequential – but there's also an XCOM-esque tactical layer. The graphics are quite nice, too.

The Wild Eight

Steam page

Release: October 4

Developer: HypeTrain Digital

Price: $19.99 | £14.99 | AU$28.95

You've probably heard of The Wild Eight. After a while in Early Access it launched into 1.0 last week, and the isometric survival game definitely looks promising, if surviving in the "unforgiving frozen wilderness of Alaska" sounds appealing to you (can't imagine why it wouldn't!). It can be played alone, but up to eight players can collaborate online, which might make the whole "starving in the freezing cold with wolves pursuing you" thing a bit more tolerable.

