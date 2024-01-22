Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 22, 2024)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2024 games that are launching this year.

First Cut: Samurai Duel

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 18

Developer:‌ Night Eyes Interactive

Here's a gorgeous, gory, hardcore sword fighter with an instagib twist. In First Cut a successful hit on your opponent will instantly kill them, but landing that hit is the whole challenge. Swords can be aimed, attacks can be blocked, and parrying can change the course of a fight. It's a simple premise with a lot of technique-oriented complexity, and will probably appeal to people who want a more hardcore take on Nidhogg. Local multiplayer is arguably the star attraction here, but there are also two game modes for solo players, as well as a range of bizarre bonus modes (laser swords, anyone?).

No Case Should Remain Unsolved

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 18

Developer:‌ Somi

No Case Should Remain Unsolved is a narrative-driven detective game with the atmosphere of a hard boiled crime novel. Retired Senior Inspector Jeon Gyeong is encouraged by a young cop to revisit a cold case concerning the disappearance of a little girl. Gyeong must rifle through her unreliable memories to connect various hidden truths, which takes the form of piecing together scattered, remembered testimonies. With a runtime of no more than three hours, No Case Should Remain Unsolved is all about the slow unfurling of disturbing truth, and it currently has an "overwhelmingly positive" ranking on Steam.

Aground Zero

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 19

Developers:‌ Fancy Fish Games



This Early Access game is a first-person take on Aground, a fairly well-received crafting and mining RPG. Basically, a mysterious apocalypse has occurred and humanity is doomed to an eternal life underground. It's your job to (perhaps ill-advisedly) dig your way out of this subterranean prison to see whatever is going on up on the surface nowadays. To achieve this you'll need to bolster your base and construct a variety of machines to automate mining and refine resources. There are some pretty hectic looking creatures to be encountered down in the ground as well. This Early Access period is expected to last around a year; the core of the game is there, but the surface will be expanded over the coming months, as well as other additions and improvements.

Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 18

Developer:‌ Zuijiangyue Game

At first glance three Kingdoms Zhao Yun looks like an isometric musou game (ie, Dynasty Warriors and all of its many offshoots) with some ARPG trimmings. It's definitely more geared towards the former, with a linear 12 chapter campaign, four "weapon systems" with some fairly shallow upgrade paths, and a focus on the Three Kingdoms era of China. This game is refreshingly straightfoward and cathartic hack 'n' slasher with impressive production values and a rich atmosphere, though some Steam reviewers note that the localisation can sometimes be a bit confusing. I can cope with that, because you can fight from the back of a horse.

Test Test Test

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 18

Developer:‌ Mojiken

No, this is not a test, it's actually what the game's called. It's a point 'n' click adventure starring a worn out office worker who must escape the horrible time loop he's trapped in (presumably one more mysterious and dangerous than just "the work week"). The loop lasts 15 in-game minutes during which time you'll explore the steely premises of your corporation, solving puzzles and explaining yourself to capricious higher-ups. Looks like a lot of fun: the pixel art is amazing.