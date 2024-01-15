Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 15, 2024)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2024 games that are launching this year.

Angel at Dusk

Release:‌ January 12

Developer:‌ Akiragoya

This frantic shmup has an absolutely bonkers art style that immediately gives me a headache, which is a weird kind of compliment, sure, but just look at it. Even the scoreboard and other UI elements seem to throb and undulate like organs on a cosmic beast. The developer describes this as a "skeletal shooter", and while that could easily apply to the art style, it actually points to Angel at Dusk's pared back approach to the top down shooter: this is about shooting, dodging and picking up items, though ship upgrades are in "with no regard to game balance". If you're not a fan of shmups, you should probably still take the time to watch a video of this weirdness.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell

Release:‌ January 11

Developer:‌ Bombservice

The latest in the long running Momodora series is another metroidvania with lush, evocative pixel art. If you played 2016's Reverie Under the Moonlight, you'll know what to expect: tight slash-and-dash combat, screen-filling bosses, flow-state platforming and an overall pretty conservative take on the genre. This is not a hugely story-focused series, but Moonlit Farewell is meant to be the final entry and so promises to tie up a lot of the loose ends. Momodora isn't usually mentioned among the best modern metroidvanias, and it's true there's nothing particularly mindblowing about these games, but they're awesome comfort food.

Archaelund

Release:‌ January 9

Developers:‌ 4 Dimension Games



This Early Access fantasy RPG is doing a lot of things right: it's a first-person open world affair with top-down tactical combat. That means every time you encounter a baddie in the world, the point of view will shift, and you'll commandeer your whole party in turn-based scraps. So uh, dare I say Skyrim crossed with a CRPG à la Baldur's Gate 3? It's definitely more freeform than the former, and the career-based character progression has the potential for some really fun roleplaying, with jobs ranging from Battlemage through to beggars. Do be aware that this Early Access build doesn't have the whole planned map, and there are other limitations too. Even if you don't jump aboard now, it could be worth checking in when it enters 1.0.

Crystal Story: Dawn of Dusk

Release:‌ January 13

Developer:‌ Fred Brown

The 16-bit era is a huge reservoir of inspiration for modern RPG creators, from CrossCode to Sea of Stars. Crystal Story is the latest effort to channel the cosy vibe of the classics while optimising some of their pricklier aspects. It also doesn't mind flitting between genres, with the trailer showing off everything from GBA-style turn-based combat through to side-scrolling live action. Honestly, it's a little hard to get a read on what Crystal Story is without giving it a go, which you can, because there's a free demo.

Project Malice

Release:‌ January 14

Developer:‌ AploveStudio

A weird looking roguelike shooter set on a depressing post-apocalyptic Earth. That may sound run-of-the-mill but Project Malice is anything but: the art style is reminiscent of '90s/'00s adult cartoons, and the humour is about as bleak as it gets. Oh, and the Steam mature content description is voluminous, to say the least. If you want a side of sickly existential dread with your lunch break roguelike, Project Malice has singlehandedly gratified that niche desire.