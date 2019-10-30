What is the FIFA TOTW for week 7?

What is the FIFA 20 TOTW 7? It's that time of the week once again as fans put their heads together and try and work out who are the most in-form footballers of the last seven days. And, speaking of seven, it's the seventh outing for the FIFA 20 Team of the Week FUT promotion, and the final listing is here.

In this guide I will be breaking down who I think will be detailing the confirmed lineup in full. Now is no longer the time for predictions now that the final squad of starlets are ready and waiting to enter your Ultimate Team, with a little grinding in there as part of the deal. So, let's get into it: here is your FIFA 20 TOTW 7.

FIFA 20 TOTW 7: confirmed list

(Image credit: EA)

As expected there are multiple Leicester names on this list. Following their historic 9-0 away mauling of Southampton on Friday, Ben Chilwell and Ayoze Perez are here, although only the former makes the first team.

However, the card you really want to get is the 90 overall Kylian Mbappe. The lightning-fast Frenchman has had his pace boosted to a mind-boggling 97. Yes, 97. Pack him and watch him sail past hopeless defensive back lines. Below you'll find the full TOTW 7.

First team

GK: Matz Sels (Strasbourg Alsace) - 82

Matz Sels (Strasbourg Alsace) - 82 CB: Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino) - 84

Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino) - 84 CB: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas) - 83

Domagoj Vida (Besiktas) - 83 LB: Ben Chilwell (Leicester) - 82

Ben Chilwell (Leicester) - 82 CDM: Fabinho (Liverpool) - 86

Fabinho (Liverpool) - 86 RM: Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) - 84

Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) - 84 CAM: Yusuf Yazici (Lille) - 82

Yusuf Yazici (Lille) - 82 CM: Saul (Atletico Madrid) - 86

Saul (Atletico Madrid) - 86 LW: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 90

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 90 ST: Josep Ilicic (Atalanta) - 86

Josep Ilicic (Atalanta) - 86 ST: Carlos Vela (Los Angeles) - 85

Subs

LM: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) - 82

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) - 82 GK: Gabriel (Lecce) - 81

Gabriel (Lecce) - 81 CB: Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) - 81

Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) - 81 CAM: Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar) - 81

Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar) - 81 ST: Karl Toko-Ekambi (Villarreal) - 82

Karl Toko-Ekambi (Villarreal) - 82 RW: Ayoze Perez (Leicester) - 82

Ayoze Perez (Leicester) - 82 ST: Alexsandar Mitrovic (Fulham) - 82

Reserves