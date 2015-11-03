EVO 2016 set for July

Top fighting game competition the Evolution Championship Series will run from July 15-17 next year in Las Vegas, lining up another another weekend of weekend of cheers, tears and clutch counters. It's going to be great.

The venue and games haven't been announced yet, but King of Fighters XIV and Tekken 7 lurk on the horizon, and Street Fighter 5 should be out by then. Super Smash Brothers Melee and Marvel vs. Capcom 3 have held spots in the last few years too. What would you like to see?

Keep an eye on the official Evo site for more announcements. Until then, enjoy the schadenfreude of Evo 2015's craziest moment. "WOSHIGE NO, NOT LIKE THIS."