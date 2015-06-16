Every game at E3 2015 and its PC outlook
E3 is a massive games hose, gushing out game announcements quicker than you can say, "I am interested in learning more about that game." To help keep you abreast of every announcement, we've rounded up every game of E3 along with its release date and chance of appearing on PC. You'll also find trailers, and links to the latest news and impressions.
We'll continue adding to this list as the show continues to spurt out reveals. Check back to see the latest announcements and new footage.
Battlecry
Battlecry is a free-to-play team-based PvP game in which you fight as one of three factions: The Imperial Marines, the Cossack Empire, and the Han Republic. It's being developed by Battlecry studios and published by Bethesda. While the trailer doesn't give a whole lot of detail, we do know that its world has been designed by Half-Life 2 and Dishonored veteran Victor Antonov. However it plays, it will look stylish as all hell.
Is it coming to PC? Oh yes.
When's it out? The beta is due to start later this year.
What else? Battlecry beta sign-ups are now open.
Dishonored 2
Dishonored returns, and this time it has two magical assassins to control. Dishonored 2 will let you play as returning blade-for-hire Corvo, or the now fully grown former-Empress Emily Kaldwin. Set 15 years after the first game, the action takes place in a new city—Karnaca—located south of Dunwall. The Empress has been usurped by an "otherworldly" figure, and Emily (and Corvo) must find the key to retaking power. Probably by stabbing a bunch of folk.
Both characters will feature their own moveset and powers. In the debut CGI trailer, we see Emily use dark tentacles to pull herself between ledges.
Is it coming to PC? Absolutely.
When's it out? Spring 2016
What else? Tom's scoured the CGI trailer for clues.
Doom
Doom is back, and it's gorier than ever. The idTech6 shooter was finally unveiled at Bethesda's E3 conference with a lengthy demo showing the demon invasion of Mars. Helping the Doomguy fight this threat are multiple shotguns, a chainsaw and a series of brutal takedown animations.
Outside of singleplayer, Doom will have a huge selection of multiplayer modes and a dedicated level building suite called Snapmap. The latter has been made to let even novices create new spaces for a demonic war to break out in.
Is it coming to PC? Yup.
When's it out? Spring 2016.
What else? Here's the first game footage, here's Shaun's round-up of the best moments from the reveal, and here's Wes praising its Hell demon piñatas.
The Elder Scrolls: Legends
That's 'The Elder Scrolls: Legends', and not 'An Elder Scrolls Legend'. That was something else. This is an Elder Scrolls themed collectible card game. Think Hearthstone, but with Argonians and Daedra. There's not a lot more in the way of details yet, but we do know that it'll be free-to-play.
Is it coming to PC: It is, yes.
When's it out? Later this year.
Fallout 4
The big game of the Bethesda conference: Fallout 4. The series needs no introduction, and this sequel will be familiar to anyone who's played Fallout 3, but the on-stage demo still had many reasons to be excited. For one thing, this is the Fallout where we finally get a small taste of life before the bombs. When the nuclear radiation does hit the fan, it turns out that this apocalypse will be larger and more dynamic than ever. This Vault dweller can build settlements, constructing buildings and defences to attract traders and other citizens. Watch out, though, raiders will be plenty envious of your flourishing wasteland paradise.
Is it coming to PC? Of course.
When's it out? November 10, 2015.
What else? See all the footage from the on-stage demo, and check out this screenshot gallery for a tour of the new post-world.
Fallout Shelter
A surprise announcement at Bethesda's E3 conference: Fallout Shelter. It's a free-to-play management sim in which you play as the Overseer of your very own Vault. In it, you get to order about Vault dwellers, and even send them out into the wasteland. It's out right now, but, unfortunately, is only available for iOS.
Is it coming to PC? Nope.
When's it out? Right now.
Dark Souls 3
We were pretty sure it would be announced, but we weren't sure it would be announced for PC. Our worries have been put to rest with the first trailer, which lists Steam as a platform. We also learned that Dark Souls mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki is working on the game, and that it'll be the "final episode."
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? Early 2016
Ion
DayZ creator Dean Hall showed off his next game, Ion, at the EA conference. It's an ""emergent narrative massively-multiplayer online game" built with tech from Improbable.
"Players will build, live in and inevitably die in huge floating galactic constructions as humanity makes its first steps colonizing the universe," says the trailer description. "Technology from Improbable allows ION to have a massive interconnected universe with fully simulated environments such as power grids, air pressure and heat; all to help stave off the unending vacuum of space."
Is it coming to PC? Yep. Dean Hall will be at the PC Gaming Show tomorrow to talk more about it.
When's it out? TBA
Tacoma
Gone Home creator Fullbright showed off its next game, Tacoma, at Microsoft's conference. It's sort of like Gone Home, but in a creepy abandoned space station. So, you know, a bit different.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? 2016
Cuphead
We've seen Cuphead a few times before, but this is the best it's ever looked. It's like a playable Disney cartoon (actually a singleplayer and co-op platfomer), and the footage in the new trailer is wonderfully animated.
Is it coming to PC? Yep. Microsoft didn't announce as much, but it says so on the official website.
When's it out? 2016
Rise of the Tomb Raider
We saw some Rise of the Tomb Raider gameplay at Microsoft's conference. You've got your ice cave, your precarious ledges, your vertical climb with daring leaps—all that, and even a tomb.
Is it coming to PC? Maybe. We know that its Xbox One exclusivity is for a limited time, so presumably that means a PC version is possible.
When's it out? Holiday 2015 (Xbox One, PC possibly to come later)
Superhot
Super. Hot. This is that cool game jam game turned bigger game where time only moves when you do. We've been talking about it for a while, but we got a new trailer at Microsoft's presser.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? 2015
Sea of Thieves
Rare's next game is a multiplayer pirate sim with a great Rare-brand look. Manning a ship with a bunch of friends looks pretty cool, and apparently you can make your friends walk the plank if they tick you off.
Is it coming to PC? Yep. At first we thought no, but the trailer (barely) indicates that it's coming to Windows 10, as does the official site.
When's it out? TBD
Mass Effect Andromeda
EA opened its conference with a trailer for Mass Effect Andromeda. It'll take place in a new galaxy, as the name indicates, long after the events of the original trilogy. The guy in the trailer isn't the player character, according to a BioWare blog post, but aside from that we don't know a whole lot. We do catch a glimpse of the Mako, though! Yay, Mako?
Is it coming to PC? You bet it is.
When's it out? Holiday 2016
Need for Speed
Pretty cars! EA's rebooted Need for Speed is an open-world racer that takes place in Ventura Bay, apparently roughly twice the size of Need for Speed: Rivals. "How you drive is up to you," says the trailer. We're going to drive slowly and carefully, then.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? November 3, 2015
Rainbow Six Siege
The big R6 announcement is that Terrorist Hunt has returned. We got a chance to play the co-op mode, and even record a couple videos (one of which is below). There's also a new trailer.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? October 13, 2015
Unravel
This game is so damn cute. You play as a little yarn monster that unravels as it walks, using its terribly fragile body for some puzzle platforming. There's no release date yet, but it is coming to PC.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? TBD
Transformers Devastation
Platinum is developing this pre-Bay-looking Transformers game, and there's probably no one better to do it. Not that The Legend of Korra was exactly excellent, but Platinum is still one of the best at insane-ass combat. We're talking Kenji Saito, director of Metal Gear Solid Rising Reveangance here.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? Don't know yet.
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst
Here's our first look at the new Mirror's Edge. Most surprising is that it'll have an open, seamless world. Also, it's a prequel, telling Faith's origin.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? February 23, 2016
Star Wars Battlefront
We've been covering Battlefront for a little while now, but this is our first look at what it's actually like to play. And it doesn't look bad. After the trailer below was shown off at EA's conference, we got to see Survival Mode at Sony's presser.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? November 17, 2015
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
After they said they were never going to make another video game, the South Park duo is back at it. Trey Parker and Matt Stone took the stage to kick off Ubisoft's conference, explaining that after all they learned from developing The Stick of Truth, they decided another was in order. This one isn't developed by Obsidian, though—it's Ubisoft: San Francisco this time. Also, butthole.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? TBD
The Division
Hey, it's that post-apocalyptic Tom Clancy game we've been anticipating for years! It still exists, and it's still coming to PC, but we got a closer look during Ubisoft's press conference. Samuel Roberts even got to play it.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? March 8, 2016
For Honor
It's a new four-on-four melee combat game full of Vikings, Knights and Samurais copping it in the skull. Hard to say how this will play judging from the below footage, but it looks promising.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? TBD
Anno 2205
City building in space. Anno 2205 will see the enduring strategy series travel to the moon and back. According to the official documentation, you'll be pillaging the moon's resources in order to make your earthside colonies more powerful.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? November 3, 2015
Trackmania Turbo
Finally, a racer where you're dropped from the sky via helicopter at the beginning of every race. Trackmania games are known for their blissfully unrealistic arcade racing, but this one looks more ridiculous than ever.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? November 27, 2015
Ghost Recon Wildlands
The Ghost Recon series goes open world. Expect to burn around in dune buggies and dirt bikes, and expect to peer seriously down sniper rifle scopes as you take out scary drug cartel baddies from afar.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? TBD
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
This year you'll be roaming the streets of London as one of two main playable characters. Will the British have French accents? Will Jack the Ripper make an appearance? Whatever the case, we'll be finding out on PC.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? October 23, 2015
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky got a brief showing at Sony's conference, where Hello Games' Sean Murray demonstrated the sheer, baffling size of the game's universe. It's a timed exclusive on PS4, so it's most likely headed to PC a bit later.
Is it coming to PC?
It's likely. It definitely is now, and will release at the same time as the PS4 edition.
When's it out? TBD
Hitman
Agent 47 was always going to make an appearance this year (Square Enix has hinted at it several times now) but it was nonetheless exciting to get confirmation at Sony's conference. What's more, we won't be waiting too long before we can get our hands on it. We've missed the back of that shiny, bald head.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? December 8, 2015
Firewatch
Firewatch appeared at Sony's press conference to confirm its PS4 presence, but we've known for ages that it's coming to PC. Apart from the footage embedded below there was no new information, but it sure looks pretty.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? TBD
Final Fantasy 7 remake
No joke! Final Fantasy 7 is getting a remake, which will come to PS4 "first." That leaves it open for other platforms, and given that Square Enix has been porting other Final Fantasy games to PC, our chances don't look terrible.
Is it coming to PC? Unconfirmed.
When's it out? TBD
Shenmue 3
Here's a weird one: Shenmue 3 was announced at the Sony conference... with a link to its Kickstarter page. Given how fast the dollars are rising, it looks like Yu Suzuki will finally finish the series.
Is it coming to PC? Yep.
When's it out? Estimated Dec 2017
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
It wouldn't be E3 without CoD! Well, it would be, but what were the chances of that happening? We saw some multiplayer at Sony's conference, and found out that the PS4 will be getting map packs first. Well, good for them. Anyway, the coolest thing in the well-choreographed trailer is probably teleportation.
Is it coming to PC? As usual.
When's it out? November 6, 2015
The Last Guardian
It's great that The Last Guardian still exists, but a PC release? Nah. Hell, a console release still feels uncertain. There's not much hope for Sony's big exclusives, but we did say "every game" at E3. To save time, we'll just lump all of these definitely-not-coming-to-PC games into one slide with a game console sites have been covering since 2009.
Is it coming to PC? Yeah, no.
When's it out? Never.
Ashen
Billed as an third-person action RPG "about forging relationships", Ashen features an open world, passive multiplayer (think Journey), non-linear progression, and enormous sky whales. Developed by Aurora44, we got a look at Ashen during Microsoft's E3 conference.
Is it coming to PC? Yes.
When's it out? TBD
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Set two years after the events of Human Revolution, augmented humans are forced to live in heavily guarded slums in what is described as a "mechanical apartheid." Adam Jensen is now working for a counter-terrorism task force while covertly aiding another group called the Juggernaut Collective. Did he ask for this? No. Did we? Yes.
Is it coming to PC? Yes!
When's it out? Early 2016.
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
TripWire announced Rising Storm 2: Vietnam at the PC Gaming Show, and while they didn't offer any extensive details about the game, the trailer below indicates there will be helicopters. Everything is improved by the inclusion of helicopters.
Is it coming to PC? Yes!
When's it out? TBD.
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
While there was no word about whether Gears of War 4 will appear on PC, we did get confirmation that Gears of War: Ultimate Edition is headed our way. The Ultimate Edition will feature visual improvements, support for 4K resolution and DirectX 12, and no framerate locking.
Is it coming to PC? Yes.
When's it out? TBD.
Planet Coaster
What does a studio do after launching one of the deepest space sims of all time? Develop a theme park management simulator, of course. Planet Coaster is the newest game from Frontier Developments, announced at the PC Gaming Show, and its a spiritual successor to RollerCoaster Tycoon 3.
Is it coming to PC? Yes.
When's it out? TBD.
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
The final Metal Gear Solid game with Kojima at the helm could also be the best. It's a open world filled with stealth distractions, and the culmination of a story that began 28 years ago. The Phantom Pain wasn't shown at any of the conferences, but an astounding six-minute trailer left no doubt that this will be something special.
Is it coming to PC? Oh yes.
When's it out? September 15.
XCOM 2
The first footage of the XCOM sequel arrived during E3, courtesy of IGN. XCOM 2 is something of a dark prospect for humanity—set in a timeline where the XCOM initiative failed to prevent the alien invasion. The aliens now rule the planet, and it's up to a guerilla force of operatives to shine a light on their activities. It sounds great, and this time will offer full modding support.
Is it coming to PC? Exclusively.
When's it out? November.
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
The final chapter of the Starcraft 2 trilogy. At the PC Gaming Show, Blizzard announced Whispers of Oblivion, a free three-mission mini-series designed to bridge the gap between Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void.
Is it coming to PC? You know it.
When's it out? Whispers of Oblivion enters beta next month.