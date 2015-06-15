Fallout 4 screenshots show jetpacks, mutants, more

[Can't wait to play Fallout 4? Neither can we. Check out the mod's we'd most like to see while you wait.]

You can learn a lot about a game by scrutinizing screenshots and their accompanying filenames. For instance, I've just learned that Fallout 4 will feature usable jetpacks, and see the return of the Fatman weapon from previous games. You'll be able to blow up Brotherhood gunships, and mod your weapons and power armour—as revealed in these new screens for Bethesda's game. I've rounded out this gallery with a bit of concept art, which seems to imply that we'll be able to ride in gunships at some point during the game (accompanied by our trusty pooch, natch).

November 10th isn't too long at all to wait for Fallout 4, but these new screens (and all this lovely video) should make the next few months slightly easier to endure.