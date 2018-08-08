Save 15% off most eBay purchases today only

eBay occasionally releases site-wide coupons that are only valid for a day or two, and now the company has done it again. The new promotion will take 15% off most items, with a minimum purchase of $25 and a maximum discount of $100.

Unfortunately, there's no directory of items eligible for the promotion; the only way to see if you can use the discount is to click the 'Buy now' button and try adding the PRONTO15 code at checkout. Here are some PC components that work with the promotion:

If the above items are sold out, or you're in the market for something else, just head to eBay and search for what you want. The coupon code can only be used once, and applies to the entire purchase price—so you can add multiple items to your cart and get 15% off everything (up to $100).

The promotion does not work with items from the Coins & paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Sorry, you can't get 15% off a house. The full terms can be found here.