[bcvideo id="983968569001"]

Payday: The Heist came out of nowhere to shock Tim yesterday, forcing him down onto the ground with its co-operative bank robbing action, and raiding his figurative vault of interest. Today, we get to see a set of videos: the trailer, above, and an in-game video below the cut.

Answer: like Left 4 Dead, but with much more swearing and much more cop murder. A heady blend. Click through to see the game in action on the PC.

[bcvideo id="984002262001"]