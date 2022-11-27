$108 for a genuine 144Hz IPS gaming monitor is an absolute steal

(opens in new tab) Viotek GFI24CBA | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $107.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

While this gaming monitor isn't technically a "deal" Viotek's panels have been getting decent reviews, and a touch over $100 for an IPS 144Hz 1080p screen is pretty sweet. At 24-inches across that might seem a little small given today's super-sized panels, but for an entry level gaming screen it's a bargain.

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal (opens in new tab) this weekend, you're in luck. While the Viotek GFI24CBA isn't technically on sale, I would still count it as a deal as you're getting some pretty impressive specifications for just over $100—$107.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg, to be exact. At that price, it's certainly worth a look.

So what do you get for your money? This 24-inch IPS panel boasts a cool 144Hz refresh rate, giving you a crisp display even at 1080p. It's also compatible with both G-Sync and Freesync so you can benefit from both Nvidia and AMD's adaptive sync technologies.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) all the way through.

The only real downside to this monitor is that it's a little on the small side by today's standards. But if you're stuck for space or you're simply after a second monitor 24-inches isn't a bad choice. Unfortunately, I can't give this specific monitor a personal recommendation as I haven't used it myself, but Viotek gaming monitors appear to be getting decent reviews as a budget option across the internet tubes.

While it might be tempting to go for the biggest and the best 4K gaming monitor (opens in new tab), it's not going to do you a lot of good if your GPU doesn't have that capability. Likewise, the absolute best gaming setup isn't going to mean a lot if your display isn't up to the job. Basically, if aren't planning on upgrading to 4K gaming in the next year, I would suggest you could do a lot worse than this Viotek gaming monitor.

If all this talk of displays, refresh rates, and 4K resolutions has made you curious to find out which monitors we rate, our best gaming monitors (opens in new tab) guide should help you decide. Alternatively, if you think it might be time for a bigger upgrade, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals (opens in new tab) too.