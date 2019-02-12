The 2019 DICE Awards will be livestreamed tomorrow

The 22nd Annual DICE Awards are being held tomorrow, February 13, at 8 pm PST. The 56 nominees were announced last month, spread across more than 20 categories, and since we've already had a few award shows covering 2018's multitude of games, you'll spot a lot of the usual suspects, including Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. With six nominations for Obra Dinn, PC games are at least getting some love.

You'll be able to watch a livestream of the show via IGN from 8 pm PT, which unfortunately is 4 am on February 14 in the UK, so I will be fast asleep. Check back tomorrow for a link to the stream.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has announced the show's presenters, which you include Troy Baker, Merk Cerny, Amy Hennig, and Jane Ng. Talks, workshops and roundtables with some of the presenters, as well as other developers, writers and members of the industry will take place across the day.

The contenders for Game of the Year are God of War, Into the Breach (our own Game of the Year), Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Return of the Obra Dinn. That's a fine set of games, even if some of them are console exclusives. It strikes me that console lot are competing over the same territory, however, with the three of them all being open world action games full of spectacle and sad men. There are lots of games like that, but very few games, at least comparatively, like Obra Dinn or Into the Breach.

You can read the full schedule here.