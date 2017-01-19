Cyanide's Call of Cthulhu trailer features madness, cultists, sense of impending doom

Just last month that Cyanide teased a handful of new and eerie screens for its upcoming Lovecraftian RPG-investigation game Call of Cthulhu, and now it and publisher Focus Home have released a new trailer. Named 'Depths of Madness', the following short is fittingly unsettling with glimpses of murder, unstable characters and the occult.

If you've not been following this one so far, here's a brief synopsis:

"A Private Detective, Edward Pierce is on a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island. Pierce is used to trusting his instincts, but with whale mutilations and disappearing bodies, this is only the beginning as reality becomes skewed. As your investigation leads you closer to the sphere of influence of the Great Dreamer, you will start to doubt everything you see. You will have to find balance between your own sanity, and your determination in finding out what lurks in the shadows—as they say that madness is the only way that can bring you to the truth.

"On a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island, the player will soon uncover a more disturbing truth as the Great Dreamer, Cthulhu, prepares its awakening…"

Can Call of Cthulhu ever be a good videogame? asked PCG contributor Jonathan Bolding last year, before posing the same question to Cyanide themselves. That conversation makes for some interesting reading, but going off the trailers, screenshots and information we've seen thus far alone, it'd seem the French studio is on the right track to affirming Jonathan's question.

Call of Cthulhu is due at some stage this year.