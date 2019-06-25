Corsair's Void Pro RGB headset is just $69 right now

When it comes to reliable gaming accessories, peripheral and prebuilt PC manufacturer Corsair is typically a reliable go-to. So if you're finding that your current gaming headset isn't doing it for you anymore but don't want to break the bank for a new one, this latest deal is a great choice for folks on a budget.

Amazon's Corsair Void Pro RGB Headset is just $69, which is a $30 markdown from its regular price of $99 (30% discount). You can choose between White or Carbon variations for the same price, and Amazon is currently offering Prime members free one-day shipping for the product.

The Void Pro RGB features microfiber mesh fabric and memory foam ear cups for a great fit for all-nighters, as well as full-system lightning synchronization across your other Corsair products using the company's iCue software. More importantly, it can simulate full 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound and comes with a unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone for when it's time to get down to serious business.

While it isn't the most lavish headset out there, it's certainly a steal at the current price, even if you're just looking for a cheap travel headset or one to keep on reserve if your current choice begins to falter. It's also not bad for a main choice if you're not interested in spending triple-digits for a unit.

Corsair Void Pro RGB Headset | $69 (save $30)

This budget headset has plush ear cups, great sound, and fully customizable RGB lighting options by way of Corsair's iCue software. It's a great choice for a main or replacement unit. View Deal

If you're looking for something with more oomph, check out our picks for the best gaming headsets out on the market. While you're at it, check out some of the best gaming chairs we could find to go with your plush new headset.

