Corsair's Void Pro RGB headset is $60, its lowest price yet

If you're in the market for a gaming headset, you don't have to wait for Black Friday. Corsair's Void Pro RGB headset has now dropped to $59.99 at multiple retailers, a $10 drop from the usual price, and $40 off the original MSRP. While other variants of the Corsair Void Pro have been cheaper, this wireless model with RGB lighting has traditionally been more expensive.

The model on sale offers 50mm neodymium speaker drivers, a wireless range of about 40 feet, a maximum battery life of 16 hours, a retractable microphone, and (of course) RGB lighting. Custom lighting can be configured using Corair's 'CUE' desktop software.

The Void Pro connects to your PC (or game console) using a USB wireless adapter, so you don't have to worry about janky Bluetooth connections. You can grab the headset from the links below.