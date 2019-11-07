Corsair's updated HS60 Pro headset is just $40 from Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for some gaming headsets, you don't have to wait for Black Friday. Best Buy currently has the 2019 version of Corsair's HS60 Pro headset for just $39.99, a savings of $30 from the original MSRP. That's also $10 lower than the current Amazon price.

The HS60 V2 Pro (model number CA-9011213-NA) is a no-frills gaming headset, with a built-in microphone, adjustable memory foam ear cushions, and integrated controls for volume and muting the microphone. The headset uses a wired connection, and a USB adapter is included for connecting it to your PC (or Mac, or console) of choice.

You can grab the headset from the link below. Best Buy may also have an option for in-store pickup, depending on where you live.