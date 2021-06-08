Corsair's Katar Pro is a no-nonsense budget wireless mouse and it's just $28 right now

Corsair didn't try to reinvent the mouse when it released the Katar Pro Wireless. It's a low frills rodent with a delightfully low MSRP—just $39.99 regularly. That's already a bargain for a gaming mouse, but it's even cheaper at Amazon right now, where it can be had for only $27.99.

Paying so little almost feels like highway robbery for a wireless mouse from a recognizable brand. This is a decent mouse, too. It doesn't feel like a budget offering, despite being priced as one, even before the discount. In fact, we consider this the best wireless gaming mouse for buyers on a budget.

Budget Friendly Wireless Mouse Corsair Katar Pro Wireless Mouse | 10,000 DPI | 96 Grams | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon (save $12)

The Katar Pro Wireless is an excellent wireless mouse for buyers on a budget, and holds true even before today's discount. With the sale price in play, this rodent is even easier to recommend.

View Deal

Even though it's priced on the lower end of gaming mice, the Katar Pro Wireless still serves up some flash. There's a small amount of RGB lighting, a dedicated DPI toggle (which is one of half a dozen programmable buttons), it has a respectable 10,000 DPI sensor (Pixart PMW3325), and a 1,000Hz polling rate.

Wireless connectivity is served up from a 2.4GHz dongle that plugs into a USB port, or you can sacrifice latency for a Bluetooth connection. According to Corsair, you can coax up to 135 hours of continuous use from a single AA battery, after which you'll need to swap it out (you'll want to keep a few AA batteries on hand).

This is a relatively lightweight mouse too, at just 96 grams. It has an ambidextrous shape, though the thumb buttons are on the left side, so it's yet another mouse designed for right-handed gamers only.

Overall, this is a great option for anyone looking for a wireless gaming mouse that doesn't cost a lot.