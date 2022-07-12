Complete your PC gaming setup with these Prime Day mouse, keyboard, and headset deals

I reckon if you ask most PC gamers what excites them about Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab), they'll tell you it's the chance to nab an elusive graphics card or PC component at a sensible price. But if you've already got a PC you're happy with, you might skip all the fancy components and dive headfirst into freshly discounted PC gaming accessories.

I'm talking keyboards, mice, headsets—the tangible, clickable objects through which our PCs become more than a box of wires. I tend to fret over my peripherals more than my PC itself, and for good reason. No matter how beefy a rig is or how nice a monitor looks, games will still feel off when played on a keyboard that feels off or a headset that's constantly dropping signal.

We've gathered the best deals on our favorite accessories to help complete your PC setup or replace a piece of kit that's long overdue for an upgrade.

Prime Day keyboard deals

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Full Size | Hybrid Blue Switch | RGB | Wired | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

We consider SteelSeries to be one of the best keyboard makers in the game and its Apex series is a big reason why. At $30 off, this is a great price for a low-frills mechanical keyboard with customizable RGB.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Alloy Elite 2 | Full Size |Red Switch |RGB | Wired | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)

The HyperX Allow Elite 2 is an unapologetically bold and bright gaming keyboard that often feels more like a statement piece than something for playing videogames.

(opens in new tab) EVGA Z15 RGB | Full Size |Kailh Silver Switch |RGB | Wired | $129.99 $35 at Amazon (save $95) (opens in new tab)

This deeply discounted keyboard uses EVGA's unique Kailh 3pin mechanical switches. More importantly, it's only $35, making it one of the better cheap gaming keyboard deals you'll see all Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro | Full Size |Green Switch |Chrome RGB | Wireless | $229.99 $193.99 at Best Buy (save $36) (opens in new tab)

The BlackWidow V3 Pro is the keyboard for the person who wants it all. Wireless, RGB for days, and can withstand being used by the most vigorous typists. At $35 off, it's a slightly easier pill to swallow. Only slightly.

Prime Day mouse deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | Wireless | Right-handed | 99g | $49.99 $28.49 at Amazon (save $21) (opens in new tab)

The perfect mouse to dip your toes into the world of wireless peripherals. I use a G305 every day for internet browsing and competitive gaming alike and I've never noticed a latency difference with my old wired setup. At less than $30, this sleek, colorful mouse is hard to miss.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini | Wired| 8500 DPI | 6 buttons | Right-handed | 62g| $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon (save $35) (opens in new tab)

The Razer Deathadder series is an all-time favorite for PC gamers. The V2 Mini takes everything we love about the mouse and shrinks it down to nice travel size. At $15, you can't go wrong with this little snake.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Aerox 3 (2022)| Wired| 8500 DPI | 6 buttons | Ambidextrous| 59g| $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (save $20) (opens in new tab)

The Aerox 3 is SteelSeries' super lightweight gaming mouse meant to provide the smoothest and quickest swipes possible. Will it do just that? Who knows. I do know that the water-resistant shell is nice especially if you got sweaty gamer hands.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite | Wired| 18,000 DPI | 17 buttons | Right-handed | 122g| $99.99 $79.99 at Newegg (save $20) (opens in new tab)

I hope you like buttons because the Scimitar has 17 of them. MOBA and MMO players will appreciate the 12 side buttons to set abilities, shortcuts, and whatever they need within a 1/8 inch of their right thumb. Make Sure to use promo code FTSBUAA398 at check out to get the discount.

Prime Day headset deals

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Pro | 10Hz - 40,000Hz | Closed back | Wired | $179.99 $124.99 at Amazon (save $55) (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind being tethered to your PC by a wire, SteelSeries' Arctis line is seeing some great discounts during Prime Day. The Arctis Pro here is an ideal middle ground between high-quality sound and relatively affordable, especially at $55 off.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50mm drivers | 13Hz - 27,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 300 hour battery life| $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

Aside from sounding great, the wireless Cloud Alphas provide an incredible near-300 hours of battery life, which translates to just over a week of gaming before even thinking about a recharge. While only $20 off now, these cans are seldom on sale.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G535 LightSpeed| 40mm drivers | 20 Hz – 20 kHz| Over-ear | Wireless | 33 hours of battery life | $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Logitech's G535s is a fun-looking wireless gaming headset that focuses more on comfort. Its reversible adjustable headband helps distribute the weight so it sits well on your head. It does come in other fun colors but it seems like black is the only one on sale for now.