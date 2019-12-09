Cheap Gaming Laptop Deal: An RTX 2060 powered ROG Zephyrus for only $1400

Where to find Holiday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

Bestbuy has a killer post-Cyber Week deal on a 15-inch ROG gaming laptop with a powerful RTX 2060 graphics card. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus GU502GV is on sale $1400, $350 off the listed retail price. For a mid-range gaming laptop under $1500, you can't go wrong with this ROG gaming laptop deal.

The Zephyrus GU502GV sports a 9th Generation Intel i7-9750H, 16GB RAM (expandable to 32GB), 1TB SSD (plus Optane Memory), and RTX 2060 graphics card. This is a solid performer for 1080p at high to ultra graphical presets for most games, including Fortnite—just in time to check out the latest Star Wars footage in-game later this week. What really impresses us is the 1TB SSD, since you don't see SSDs that large on gaming laptops at this price. It’s usually a hybrid solution of a large HDD and an SSD as a boot drive.

Weighing at only 4.3 lbs and measuring less than an inch thin, the Zephyrus gives excellent portability and performance for the gamer on the go or the professional who also likes to sneak in sessions of Apex Legends during their lunch breaks at work.

Also included free is a 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security ($30 value) for three devices to protect your PC from malicious online threats, assuming you don't count the comments on your recent YouTube video.

We collected the best Cyber Week PC gaming deals from across the web last week, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs. Some of these products are still on sale, grab them before they sell out.

Cyber Week gaming laptops | Cyber Week monitors | Cyber Week SSD deals | Cyber Week graphics cards | Cyber Week gaming chairs | Cyber Week CPU deals