How to watch the Star Wars scene premiere in Fortnite

What time is the Fortnite Star Wars event? Soon my young padawan, soon. Epic's battle royale game is no stranger to crossovers, but this extra special one comes from a rather famous galaxy far, far away. On the cusp of the launch of the final episode the world-conquering saga's main series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we have the chance to get a sneak peek of the upcoming space flick, in Fortnite.

No, I'm not joking, and I find your lack of faith disturbing, actually. Until the film releases worldwide on December 19, Fortnite's in-game cinema will be the only place where you can see the exclusive footage presented by none other than director J.J. Abrams himself. So strap yourselves in for everything you need to know including the Fortnite Star Wars event time, place, and all the other goodies you can enjoy.

Fortnite Star Wars event time

The Fortnite Star Wars event time is December 14 at 2pm ET. And for other territories, that's 7pm GMT, and 11am PT. Doors to the cinema will open half an hour prior, but this is when it actually starts. That means you haven't got long to wait before your next taste of the exploits of Rey, Kylo Ren, and obviously, BB-8.

If this is anything like the Fortnite Marshmello concert held in-game in February, you might not have to worry about getting shot just as you're reaching for the popcorn emote. While you might be thinking, 'hey, it's a trap!', guns were disabled in the temporary mode through which you could experience Marshmello's gig. Chances are something similar will be the case here.

Where is the Fortnite Star Wars event?

The event kicks off in the cinema at Fortnite's Risky Reels area. The thing is, since the launch of the new Fortnite Chapter 2 map, there's no text to tell players where this spot is at the moment.

If you're a lapsed Victory Royale chaser whose now unfamiliar with your new surroundings, we're working on a specific Fortnite Risky Reels guide, to make it as simple as possible for you to join your special screening. So watch out for that.

Fortnite Star Wars skins

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It wouldn't be a Fortnite crossover without some themed skins to give you a nice little memento to cherish in your inventory. Plus, I'm not sure I could handle the dissonance of turning up to Star Wars screening as Jim Hopper from Stranger Things.

Instead you have the chance to dress as Rey, Finn, or a Sith Trooper, with gliders, emotes and other interstellar cosmetics available for purchase. However if you feel like saving your Fortnite V-Bucks, you'll bag the Whisper Glider (pictured above) free just for attending the event. What better way to ensure that the floss will be with you. Always.