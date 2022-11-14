For the first time, Warzone is on Steam

By Evan Lahti
published

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Steam page reveals file size, tiny GPU requirement.

(Image credit: Activision)
Just a couple of days before its launch on November 16, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has arrived on Steam and launched a pre-load option for the game. But there's a notable catch.

If you don't own Modern Warfare 2, you should be clear to pre-load Warzone 2.0 on Steam. It's a sensible 23GB at the moment, but I have a feeling that could expand with some further update at launch.

But players who do own Modern Warfare 2 on Steam are reporting some problems downloading the update, apparently because Warzone will arrive within Modern Warfare 2 as the "Season 01" update, which isn't available yet. When you click the big green "Pre-Load Game" button on Steam, it launches Modern Warfare 2 in Steam, seemingly because both games will be rolled together into a single platform, accessible on the "Call of Duty HQ" menu. I don't know when the Season 01 update will be pre-loadable, but I've emailed Activision Blizzard to ask, and I'll update this page if I receive more information.

Also worth noting: the listed system requirements for Warzone on Steam are identical to that of Modern Warfare 2. That makes it less clear exactly how much hard drive footprint the unzipped download will take up. The system requirements page lists 125GB, but the Warzone pre-load is much smaller than that. Over on Battle.net, the "Base Game" and Warzone sum to a 17.4GB download.

If this is a bit confusing, we might actually have it better off than our console comrades, where it sounds like tracking down the Warzone 2 PS5 preload (opens in new tab), or the Xbox one, is a bit of a byzantine process.

Activision also notes on Twitter, without referring to a specific platform, that after preloading but "Prior to launch, you may be prompted to purchase Modern Warfare 2, which is not necessary to experience Warzone 2.0."

(Image credit: Activision)

This marks Warzone's debut on Steam. The game debuted on PC on Battle.net in March 2020, but ahead of Activision Blizzard's expected acquisition by Microsoft, the company has returned to Steam in the last month, also releasing Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on Steam in October, Activision's first game on the platform since 2019.

A final note about Warzone on Steam: Warzone will actually block you from pre-loading the game until you have the newest drivers installed, which I had to do before attempting.  

Evan Lahti
Evan Lahti
Global Editor-in-Chief

Evan's a hardcore FPS enthusiast who joined PC Gamer in 2008. After an era spent publishing reviews, news, and cover features, he now oversees editorial operations for PC Gamer worldwide, including setting policy, training, and editing stories written by the wider team. His most-played FPSes are CS:GO, Team Fortress 2, Team Fortress Classic, Rainbow Six Siege, and Arma 2. His first multiplayer FPS was Quake 2, played on serial LAN in his uncle's basement, the ideal conditions for instilling a lifelong fondness for fragging. Evan also leads production of the PC Gaming Show, the annual E3 showcase event dedicated to PC gaming.

