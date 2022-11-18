Here's how perk packages work in Warzone 2

You'll be familiar with Call of Duty: Warzone 2 perk packages if you've played Modern Warfare 2. These are essentially a set of four predefined perks, two of which are active at the start of a match and two which activate at a set time during any given game. Choosing the right one is vital if you're planning your best Warzone 2 loadout (opens in new tab).

It's not possible to select custom perks in Warzone 2 right now, though this is something you can do in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer so it's not a reach to think it might come to the battle royale in the future. In the meantime, I've listed the Warzone 2 perks below, what they do, and the predefined perk packages that are available.

All Warzone 2 perks

There are 17 perks to choose from in Warzone 2 and these are broken down into three categories. Base perks are active from the start of the match, Bonus perks will activate after four minutes and Ultimate perks come online after eight minutes.

In Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, this time can be lessened by increasing your score but it's unclear if a similar mechanic is in place in Warzone 2.

Here are the Warzone 2 perks, broken down by category:

Base perks

Double Time: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase Crouch movement speed by 30%.

Bomb Squad: Take reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives. Reset fuze timers when picking up live grenades.

Scavenger: Resupply ammo and an extra plate from dead players.

Strong Arm: Throw equipment farther and see a preview of the trajectory.

Tracker: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team.

Battle Hardened: Reduce the effect of enemy flash, stun, EMP, gas grenades, and shock sticks. Immune to Snapshot grenades.

Overkill: Carry two primary weapons.

Bonus Perks

Resupply: Start with an additional Lethal. Recharge equipment over 30 seconds.

Fast Hands: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

Spotter: Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

Focus: Reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend Hold Breath duration.

Cold-Blooded: Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

Ultimate Perks

High Alert: Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view.

Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Overclock: Field Upgrades are rechargeable and you can store an additional charge. Recharge rate decreased by 20%.

Survivor: Enemies that down you get automatically pinged. Get revived faster by allies.

Birdseye: UAV and Radar pings reveal the enemy's direction.

Warzone 2 perk packages

There are eight perk packages to choose from which offer different combinations of the perks listed above. The first two are base perks available from the match's start, and then the last two become active at four and eight minutes, respectively. You are currently unable to edit perk packages in Warzone 2

Here are the eight Warzone 2 perk packages: