Buy an RTX 3070 gaming PC and get your peripherals for free with this Origin deal

Buying a gaming PC can often involve cascading costs, and by that I mean you'll often finally figure out the exact specification of the PC you want, settle on your pick of today's best components, and even manage to do so within your budget before realising you need to squeeze in a gaming headset, keyboard, and mouse.

Rather than tear up your dream PC specification and start anew, how about a Black Friday gaming PC deal that includes most of the extras—you need only worry about finding a gaming monitor. That's what Origin is offering in lieu of a direct price cut on any of its gaming PCs, you get your pick of a handful of free 'bonuses', including rock-solid gear such as the Corsair Void Pro RGB Elite wireless headset or Dark Core RGB Pro Mouse.

The best bit is that if you order a system with an Nvidia RTX 3070 inside, one of today's most sought after graphics cards, you get to choose three of the following to add to your gaming PC for free. Therein solving that whole peripheral budget malarky.

Origin hasn't yet listed any specific system deals, but it has launched its Black Friday bundles. The bonuses take the form of either a $50 VISA card, a 500GB Seagate SSD, a Corsair Void Pro wireless headset, a Corsair K55 and Harpoon keyboard/mouse setup, a Corsair Dark Core Pro mouse, or an Elgato Mini Dock.View Deal

I assume such a deal has been made possible by the fact Corsair now owns both Origin PC and Elgato, freeing up a little more deals juice for all involved.

And seeing as your unlikely to find an Nvidia RTX graphics card on the market as a discrete component, or an AMD RX 6800-series GPU for that matter, a prebuilt PC such as this is your quickest route to cutting-edge graphics Heaven.

Origin specifically is offering 6-8 business day shipping on Neuron systems, which is the standard mid-tower PC build we'd recommend first off. If you want something smaller there's the Chronos, or if you want to go bigger you can pick between the Millennium and Genesis—all of which are customisable with RTX graphics cards.

And if you need that screen to complete the setup, check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals for all the best panels on offer right now.