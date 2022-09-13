Bully Maguire pushes his way into Spider-Man Remastered

Audio player loading…

The first wave of mods for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered have been largely character-focused, with fans swapping our hero out for alternatives as diverse as Kermit the Frog (opens in new tab) and Saul Goodman (opens in new tab). Getting back to Spider-Man canon itself though (and no I'm not talking about Uncle Ben's gravestone), the biggest meme from the Sam Raimi movies has finally found its way to Insomniac's New York.

The Bully Maguire meme spawned from Spider-Man 3, the last of Raimi's trilogy, wherein Peter Parker for a time wears the symbiote suit. This messes with his head and our normally mild-mannered and loveable nerd becomes, for various amusing sequences in the movie, an emo dickhead.

Many years after the movie's release, sequences from the film were isolated and placed in other contexts, sometimes called 'emo Peter Parker', but the meme's popularity exploded after a video featuring Maguire throwing Tom Holland's Spider-Man away before a zoom to his angry face with 'Bully Maguire' suddenly plastered on-screen.

Now you can play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered as the man, the meme, the full-on Bully Maguire. In a perfect coincidence, one of Spider-Man's taunts in the game is also a match for the finger-pointing that the character does in the movie.

"Daddy Maguire is here to put dirt in everyone's eyes," writes the model and mod creator Rezauddin Nur. "I used the game's Funeral Suit as a reference base model to create Bully Maguire's suit."

Bully Maguire joins everything from Ozzy Osbourne to GTA: San Andreas's CJ, as well as a particularly cursed Thomas the Tank Engine. The mod's a simple install. What's that chump, you can't get it to work? I missed the part where that's my problem.