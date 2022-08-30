Kermit in Spider-Man is anything but a muppet

Audio player loading…

The modding scene for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered (opens in new tab) has so far focused overwhelmingly on the wall-crawler himself, with character mods coming thick-and fast. It's not always producing the most aesthetically pleasing results: Saul Goodman's character model (opens in new tab) perched atop a skyscraper doesn't look cool so much as like something from a J-horror flick.

But all the modders can pack up and go home, because no-one's going to top the latest addition of Kermit the Frog, by one TangoTed (opens in new tab). The beloved everyman muppet character fits into this world freakishly well, and unlike many of the more human-focused mods it doesn't feel weird to see his limbs and body arc in that acrobatic Spider-Man fashion. That's not to say he isn't still terrifying of course:

pic.twitter.com/A0SDKstxUUAugust 27, 2022 See more

The skin can be downloaded here and, as you can see, looks... absolutely fantastic in action. In both combat and when swinging around the city, Kermit fits over the Spider-Man movesets like a glove. Which when you think about it, Kermit kind of is.

I am gaming pic.twitter.com/sdt5TELMaEAugust 27, 2022 See more

Best Mod Ever. https://t.co/Xzry8cDoMl pic.twitter.com/LceWA95SbuAugust 28, 2022 See more

Kermit takes the cake for me, but there are plenty of other leftfield mods replacing Spidey with everything from Ozzy Osbourne (opens in new tab) to Uncle Ben's gravestone (?!?), as well as a whole bunch adding variant suits and other superheroes.

The one character mod that must find its way into every game is, of course, CJ from GTA: San Andreas and here he is. And there is one more perennial favourite: I'll leave you with this Thomas the Tank Engine mod (opens in new tab), guaranteed to make anyone lose their lunch at a glance.