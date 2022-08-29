Clean up the streets and grab some new clients as Saul Goodman in this Marvel's Spider-Man mod

Audio player loading…

In what represents the closest we've had to a Breaking Bad-related game on PC, everyone's favourite sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman has been modded into Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered (opens in new tab).

Created by a modder who goes by Arthurvitormb, the mod lifts the Saul Goodman character model from the mobile game Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements, and plonks Jimmy McGill into Sony's acrobatic superhero sim, all for your entertainment.

"did you know you have rights?"#SpidermanPC pic.twitter.com/lNpjd4IBMDAugust 28, 2022 See more

This may come as a shock, but initially I wasn't sure about putting Jimmy McGill into Marvel's Spider-Man. Seeing Saul perched atop a skyscraper in that hunched Spidey pose is deeply unsettling. He looks less like a superhero and more like something out of a Japanese horror film. It doesn't help that the model is quite blocky and angular, like it was taken from a PlayStation 2-era Grand Theft Auto game.

The more I thought about it, however, the more I realised how much sense it actually makes. Saul needs a healthy supply of low-level thugs and ne'er do wells to keep his business running, and what better way to acquire said clients than to personally put them in legal jeopardy? It's the perfect Slippin' Jimmy scheme, making him essentially a more ethically dubious Daredevil.

Anyway, you can download the mod here. Note that this isn't the only Better Call Saul related mod floating around for Marvel's Spider-Man. Another little mod adds the Better Call Saul theme into Insomniac's game, while a third replaces the Nelson & Murdock business card with one of Jimmy's exquisitely tacky creations.

Adding Saul Goodman into Marvel's Spider-Man isn't the weirdest place the game's modding scene has ventured either. One particularly bizarre mod lets you swing around New York as Uncle Ben's gravestone. Truly, the possibilities are limitless.