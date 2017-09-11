Build of the week: it's Baby Groot, but with a PC in place of a soul

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

There are many things that make up a man. Love, fear, hair—we contain multitudes. We are so much! However, what I am not and will never be—what I do not contain— is Groot.

I’ve openly taken a hard stance against all things Groot, particularly of the infantilized variety. He’s the wood juvenile with big black eyes and a cartoon mouth. He protects the galaxy, indirectly saving lives through slapstick goof-off antics. A fictional character with more gusto and charm than I’ll ever have, I resent the timber youth. I wish sapling imp had never existed.

In the face of this truth, I stand before you, humbled. This is a good PC, I guess. It looks like the cartoon tree child and I cannot deny the craftsmanship and spiritual reserve to use one’s hands to summon, paint, and polish the deciduous infant from nothing. A scratch build that claws at the iron cage around my heart, again, I say this is a very good PC (I guess).

Image 1 of 11 Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11

Put together by modder thechoozen over on the Bit-Tech forums, the bark-encased bambino is the product of 3D printing, the same technology capable of making firearms available to anyone in the near future. The bulk of the computer exists in the bomb the pulpy newborn hovers over though, relegating its existence to a mere prop with an SSD inside and data ports on the bottom of its feet. I can live with the compromise.

For more information and pictures of the topiary computer cherub, check out the official build log .

Baby Groot’s components:

I couldn’t find a final components list, so here’s what I gathered from the pictures.

Mobo: Biostar Racing X370 GTN

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5

SSD: Angelbird 128GB