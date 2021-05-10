Bring home this Rocket Lake desktop with a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for $1,269

Save $141 on this gaming PC armed with a 6-core Intel CPU and one of the best GPUs.

This may come as a complete shock to you, but GPUs are in short supply these days. Okay, maybe that's not actually news anymore. Who knows how long the situation will last, but in the meantime, decent deals on prebuilt gaming PCs pop up from time to time, complete with a GPU inside. Such is the case now, with HP's Pavilion Gaming desktop.

There are different configuration options available, and the one we rolled with pairs an Intel Core i5 11400 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for $1,268.99. That's the price after applying coupon code 10GAMER2021 at checkout, which knocks $141 off the tally.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | Core 15 11400 | GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,409.99 $1,268.99 at HP (save $141)

This is a balanced configuration that would be great for gaming at 1080p and 1440p. You have to manually select the components from the link provided (the base config is a little underwhelming), and use coupon code 10GAMER2021 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

The RTX 3060 Ti adorns our list of the best graphics cards because of its value proposition. It offers performance comparable to last generation's RTX 2080 Super, and in our testing, comes with 17% to single digits off the pace of the RTX 3070. It's a great option for mid-range gaming.

As for the CPU, the Core i5 11400 is based on Intel's latest generation Rocket Lake architecture. It is a 6-core/12-thread chip with a 2.6GHz base clock, 4.4GHz max turbo frequency, and 12MB of L3 cache. It's a nice complement to the RTX 3060 Ti.

We also spec'd this customizable PC with 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM (up from 8GB on the base model) and a 512GB SSD (up from 256GB). This gives you a well-rounded configuration at a reasonable price, and at a time when GPUs are incredibly scarce.