Blink and this Asus ROG Strix gaming PC with an RTX 2060 Super for $1,000 will be gone

This gaming PC has a high chance of selling out.

If you're fast, you can stake your claim on an Asus ROG Strix G10DK gaming PC for $999.99 at Walmart before it sells out. Obviously I can't say for 100% certainty that it will fly off the virtual store shelf, but I'm at least 99.998% confident it will, given that these types of systems never stay in stock very long.

It's not on sale, but finding a gaming PC with an actual discrete graphics card that is (A) in stock and (B) selling for anywhere near what it would cost to build it yourself is a bargain these days. And that is what we have here—this system pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU with an GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU.

Asus ROG Strix Gaming PC | Ryzen 7 5700G | GeForce RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $999.99 at Walmart
This is a high-powered PC built around a Zen 3 APU and a GeForce RTX 2060 with dedicated hardware for real-time ray tracing and DLSS gaming. It's also priced at about what it would cost to build a PC using the same or similar components, which is a rarity these days for PCs that ship with a dedicated GPU.View Deal

Yes, running an APU and a separate discrete graphics card in the same system is somewhat of an odd combination. But hey, think of the onboard graphics on the APU as a backup, in case the graphics card bites the dust, especially in this climate where trying to replace a discrete GPU is so frustratingly difficult.

The APU is a good one, too. It's based on AMD's latest generation Zen 3 architecture and features an 8-core/16-thread design, clocked at 3.8GHz to 4.6GHz. It's similar to the Ryzen 7 5800X, but with a 100MHz slower boost clock and half the L3 cache (16MB versus 32MB).

As for the GPU, it's a last generation part, but still a fast one with dedicated hardware real-time ray tracing and DLSS. It will get you by until the GPU shortage ends, by which time we'll be debating between Nvidia's next-gen Ada Lovelace and AMD's RDNA 3/Navi 31, and perhaps Intel's Battlemage.

Other specs include 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for storage, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity, an assortment of ports (including several USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Gen 1 ports), and RGB lighting. It ships with Windows 10 out of the box, and will be eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
