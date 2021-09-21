Blink and this Asus ROG Strix gaming PC with an RTX 2060 Super for $1,000 will be gone

If you're fast, you can stake your claim on an Asus ROG Strix G10DK gaming PC for $999.99 at Walmart before it sells out. Obviously I can't say for 100% certainty that it will fly off the virtual store shelf, but I'm at least 99.998% confident it will, given that these types of systems never stay in stock very long.

It's not on sale, but finding a gaming PC with an actual discrete graphics card that is (A) in stock and (B) selling for anywhere near what it would cost to build it yourself is a bargain these days. And that is what we have here—this system pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU with an GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU.

Gaming PC Deal Asus ROG Strix Gaming PC | Ryzen 7 5700G | GeForce RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $999.99 at Walmart

This is a high-powered PC built around a Zen 3 APU and a GeForce RTX 2060 with dedicated hardware for real-time ray tracing and DLSS gaming. It's also priced at about what it would cost to build a PC using the same or similar components, which is a rarity these days for PCs that ship with a dedicated GPU.View Deal

Yes, running an APU and a separate discrete graphics card in the same system is somewhat of an odd combination. But hey, think of the onboard graphics on the APU as a backup, in case the graphics card bites the dust, especially in this climate where trying to replace a discrete GPU is so frustratingly difficult.

The APU is a good one, too. It's based on AMD's latest generation Zen 3 architecture and features an 8-core/16-thread design, clocked at 3.8GHz to 4.6GHz. It's similar to the Ryzen 7 5800X, but with a 100MHz slower boost clock and half the L3 cache (16MB versus 32MB).

As for the GPU, it's a last generation part, but still a fast one with dedicated hardware real-time ray tracing and DLSS. It will get you by until the GPU shortage ends, by which time we'll be debating between Nvidia's next-gen Ada Lovelace and AMD's RDNA 3/Navi 31, and perhaps Intel's Battlemage.

Other specs include 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for storage, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity, an assortment of ports (including several USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Gen 1 ports), and RGB lighting. It ships with Windows 10 out of the box, and will be eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.