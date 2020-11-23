Black Friday gaming mouse deal: Razer's Basilisk X Hyperspeed is only $40

If you are on the hunt for a great wireless gaming mouse, this Black Friday bargain for Razer's Basilisk X Hyperspeed is worth serious consideration. It normally sells for between $50 and $60 (the latter being its list price), and is marked down to $39.99 at Amazon right now. That matches the lowest price we have seen for this mouse, and it is worth every penny.

The Basilisk X Hyperspeed is essentially a much more affordable version of the Basilisk Ultimate, the best wireless gaming mouse with a charging dock. You don't get a charging dock with the Hyperspeed model, but you are also not paying anywhere close to $170, which is the asking price for the Ultimate + optional dock.

In any event, battery life is a high point of the Basilisk X Hyperspeed. It comes with a single AA battery, and Razer claims you can get up to 285 hours of use out of it (or up to 450 hours if connecting via Bluetooth). Even if gaming eight hours a day, that works out to over a month. Samuel reviewed this mouse last year, and while he didn't have long enough to verify the claim, he notes that after a week of using it he barely made a dent in the available battery life, according to the battery indicator.

Outside of the stellar battery life, the Basilisk X Hyperspeed is based on the same wireless technology as the Basilisk Ultimate (and Viper Ultimate), which Razer claims is 25 percent faster than any other wireless tech. It offers near-zero latency and feels lightening quick. It also boasts a 16,000 DPI, six programmable buttons, and mechanical switches for the main left and right buttons.

RGB lighting is not part of the package, which depending on your perspective is either disappointing or refreshing. Otherwise, this is a very impressive mouse for the money, backed by a two-year warranty.