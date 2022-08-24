If you're itching to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact, you're in luck. Now that version 3.0 is here, we can finally venture to the home of the Dendro Archon, a forested region with plenty to explore. There are a couple of new characters to unlock, as both Tighnari (opens in new tab) and Collei (opens in new tab) are available during the first phase.

There are some prerequisites for unlocking this new Dendro region, but I'll go over what you need to know below. So without further ado, here's how to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact Sumeru quest: How to unlock it

If you've been keeping up with the Archon quests in Genshin Impact, you shouldn't have any trouble getting to Sumeru as there's a good chance you've met all the requirements. If you're having trouble picking up the quest that sends you to the new region, make sure you meet the requirements listed below:

Raise your Adventure Level (AR) to 35 or higher.

Complete the Archon Quest "Requiem of the Echoing Depths".

If you meet both criteria, you should find the new Archon Quest, "Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark" in your log. It's time to head to Sumeru.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

How to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact

The first step of the quest tells you to "go to the land of the Dendro Archon", so you'll need to head to The Chasm over to the west of Liyue. Your best bet is to use the Statue of the Seven located there, then hop off the side of the cliff and glide a little to the south.

You'll find an opening in the side of the cliff near ground level—there's a Teleport Waypoint right outside. Head through the tunnel towards the quest marker, and you'll soon arrive in a lush forested area. Congratulations, you've made it to Sumeru!