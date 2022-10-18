The Behind The Sims Summit promises some pretty monumental reveals for The Sims franchise today, especially if the rumours surrounding the announcement of The Sims 5 (opens in new tab) turn out to be true. Alongside the recent news that The Sims 4 is going free-to-play, EA also revealed that it'd be holding a livestream (opens in new tab) alongside Maxis, detailing the future of the game, and potentially the franchise at large.

"With The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future," states the official blog post. "We’ll be sharing more about what’s in the works during a special-edition stream, Behind The Sims Summit."

Here, I'll explain how to watch the Behind The Sims Summit livestream, and what time it airs in your region so you don't miss out on any of the announcements.

When is the Behind The Sims Summit?

The Behind The Sims Summit goes live on October 18, and you'll be able to watch it on the official Sims YouTube (opens in new tab) channel, where a load of people are already waiting, or on the Twitch (opens in new tab) channel. You can also watch the embedded stream above.

Here's what time it starts in different regions:

UK: 6 pm BST

6 pm BST Europe: 7 pm CEST

7 pm CEST US East Coast: 1 pm ET

1 pm ET US West Coast: 10 am PT

10 am PT Australia: 4 am AEDT (October 19)

4 am AEDT (October 19) New Zealand: 6 am NZDT (October 19)

There's no indication as to how long the livestream will be, but it should at least feature some details about upcoming content for The Sims 4, even if it doesn't end up being an announcement for The Sims 5.