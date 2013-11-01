Batman: Arkham Origins patch goes live, should fix several game-breaking issues

An update to fix a handful of world-breaking bugs that have emerged in Batman: Arkham Origins has gone live, according to an update from publisher Warner Bros. Games. A quick look at the top tags on the game's official forums lists "bug" and "glitch" prominently, but for PC owners at least, the patch should help get you back to work cleaning up Gotham.

A bug that induces "infinite falling" or "falling out of the world," as the developer update describes, as well as problems with story continuation, are among the issues addressed in the current patch. For a game with such striking verticality, infinite falling would indeed be something that demands attention. And although Gotham can be a dark place sometimes, the following problem sounds nightmarish:

"Some players have been stuck in an endless loop of falling, making it impossible to complete certain missions and progress through the single-player campaign," reports the developer. "We believe we have identified the issue and are currently testing the software update, which will push most players back to their previous save so that they will not be stuck in an infinite loop."

Thank goodness. Even inside the game's severe and optional "I am the Night" permadeath mode , no one deserves that.