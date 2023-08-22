Trying to find Thrumbo the zombie in Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the quests you might encounter while exploring the Lower City. You see, Thrumbo is the undead servant of Mystic Carrion—a necromancer who lives in the basement of Philgrave's Mansion in the south part of the city. Carrion promises a reward if you're willing to find his wayward servant, but it's tricky to know where to start.

You may have noticed some zombified-looking beggars walking around the city, and while these are Thrumbo's compatriots, you can also just head straight to his location to save some time. Here, I'll explain where to find Thrumbo in Baldur's Gate 3, plus whether it's more beneficial to help him, or bring his body back to Mystic Carrion.

Where to find Thrumbo

Image 1 of 2 You can find Thrumbo to the east of Philgrave's Mansion in Vonayn's Home (Image credit: Larian) Thrumbo is hiding in a wardrobe inside the house (Image credit: Larian)

You can find Thrumbo inside Vonayn's Home by the shore in the Lower City. It's relatively close to where Mystic Carrion is in Philgrave's Mansion. From the Heapside Strand waypoint, head down the three flights of stairs leading to the wooden piers and the boats. If this is the first time you've been here, you'll have to fight some Sahuagin enemies who jump out of the water. Otherwise, go inside the house with the stairs next to the pier to find Thrumbo hiding in the wardrobe to your right as you enter.

Should you help or kill Thrumbo?

Image 1 of 5 If you kill Thrumbo you can give Mystic Carrion his heart back (Image credit: Larian) The Ancient Lair is located to the west of Undercity Ruins (Image credit: Larian) Unlock the door in the north wall of the lair to find Mystic Carrion's workshop (Image credit: Larian) If you tell Thrumbo the heart is inside him he'll cough it up (Image credit: Larian) Kill Mystic Carrion and Thrumbo will give you the Crypt Lord's Ring (Image credit: Larian)

When you find Thrumbo, he'll reveal that Mystic Carrion is a mummy lord who murdered him and his friends and turned them into zombie thralls. You can either choose to kill Thrumbo or help him defeat Mystic Carrion.

If you kill Thrumbo: Loot the Jar of Mystic Carrion's Heart from his body and take it back to the necromancer. He'll give you the Torch of Revocation as a reward.

Loot the Jar of Mystic Carrion's Heart from his body and take it back to the necromancer. He'll give you the as a reward. If you help Thrumbo: Head to the Ancient Lair in the sewers, just to the west of the Undercity Ruins waypoint, through the Passageway. There is a locked door in the north wall of the crypt that you need to open, but doing so will wake all nearby zombies, so deal with them first. Unlock or smash the door open to find Mystic Carrion's brain in a jar on the table, his liver in a nearby chest, and some notes revealing Thrumbo contains Mystic Carrion's heart. Tell Thrumbo and he'll vomit it up, letting you destroy it with an attack—though it will explode when you do. Before fighting Mystic Carrion, make sure to also destroy his brain and liver to make the fight easier. Now, head back to Philgrave's Mansion and kill Mystic Carrion to get the Crypt Lord Ring from Thrumbo.

The best choice is undoubtedly helping Thrumbo, since you get the Crypt Lord Ring that lets you use the level six Create Undead spell, as well as the Staff of Cherished Necromancy, Armour of the Sporekeeper, and Veil of the Morning from looting Mystic Carrion's corpse. You can also unlock the chest in the same room to get the Torch of Revocation either way. The main difficulty is fighting the undead in the Ancient Lair as well as Mystic Carrion himself, so this is definitely a quest to pursue in the late-game once you're strong.