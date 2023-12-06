Where to find a Dapophet Pod in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Dapophet Pods are a handy type of fruit that can be used to heal yourself to full health if you get into a scrape in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora . You can only carry a very limited amount to start off with, though you can increase this by investing skill points into the Survivor tree later on.

There's a lot to explore in the world of Pandora and while there are plenty of enemies that want to hunt you down, not all of them are man-made. You'll find that much of the local wildlife is less than enthusiastic in welcoming you to their world, so it pays to have Dapophet Pods handy at all times.

While you won't have them from the very start of the game, you'll be introduced to this healing item shortly after leaving TAP when you have to find one for an injured Na'vi. With that in mind, here's where to find a Dapophet Pod for So'lek.

Where to find a Dapophet Pod for So'lek

So'lek gets injured after helping you escape from TAP and the clutches of the RDA. You'll find him sitting beneath a tree near the fueling station not far from where you emerge into the wilds of Pandora for the first time. To heal his wounds, you need to locate a Dapophet Pod and return it to him.

You're told that they usually grow near water, so that part is easy enough to figure out as you will have passed a big lake on your way to the fueling station. You can use your Na'vi Sense—press the X key—to survey your surroundings and identify unknown plants, but if you're anything like me, you might have trouble locating the Dapophet at first.

If you're facing the lake, turn to your right on the shore and head in that direction: you'll hear RDA members talking further ahead. Of course, they're standing in an area with a whole load of Dapophet plants, so take them out with a few well-placed arrows, and you're free to collect the pods without hassle. It may also be possible to grab them stealthily, without taking out the men, but I chose violence, so I couldn't say for sure.

You'll find plenty of Dapophet plants in your path once you start exploring the rest of the world, so staying stocked up won't be a problem once you know what to look for. Open your map and look for the nearest lake or stream and you shouldn't have any trouble finding enough to keep your healing pouch full.