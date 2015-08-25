YouTube Gaming set to launch tomorrow

YouTube Gaming, the video service's answer to Twitch, will launch August 26 in North America and Europe, and August 27 in Australia. In addition to this newly launched landing page (which boasts a nifty interactive logo), YouTube Gaming will also have iOS and Android applications.

The service will allow 60fps streaming, and the ability to easily convert streams into archived YouTube videos. Over 25,000 games will have their own dedicated pages at launch, and the search functionality will prize game-related results (Google claims "when you search 'call', you'll end up with Call of Duty, not Call Me Maybe".)

There's not much else to report at this stage, though we'll be keeping an eye on how the launch pans out. So will Twitch, of course: the company released their own statement today, promising important developments in the near future.

"We have a very ambitious and long-term product roadmap," the statement read, "some of which will be revealed in the coming weeks and months, particularly at TwitchCon, where we’ll have the chance to catch up in person with some of our most prolific partners, and their legions of fans."

Twitch currently has 1.5 million broadcasters and 100 million viewers a month.