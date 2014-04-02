You're invited to PC Gamer's PAX East afterparty

Going to PAX East? Chances are pretty good that you'll run into the PC Gamer team. There's our panel, The (Incredible) Future of PC Gaming , happening on Friday at Noon. Evan, Tyler, and Cory will be on the show floor all weekend, just waiting for you to say hello. And if you somehow still can't find us, consider yourself invited to our very own party.

We've partnered with Asus for the Republic of Gamers PAX East Afterparty, on Saturday, April 12, at The Estate in Boston. There will be drinks, there will be gamers, and there will be PC gamers like you, dancing to a special DJ set from The Crystal Method. And yes, there will be game demos for you to play. We're also giving away an ASUS ROG G750JM – DS71 17.3 inch laptop ! Go and read here for the official sweepstakes rules and to see how you can win.

General admission is free, but you have to RSVP first. You must be 21 or older to attend. See you there!