You can't get a new AMD Radeon GPU, right? These ready-to-ship Prime Day gaming PCs disagree

It was a surprise to absolutely no one that there were no graphics card deals to be had this Amazon Prime Day. They rarely make an appearance most years, but this year the silicon shortage has meant that any GPU even approaching the MSRP would be considered a deal of the century. In summary, there are no graphics cards, basically, and if there were, the asking price would be the opposite of a bargain.

That's not to say that you can't get your hands on AMD or Nvidia graphics cards, though. Just not as a DIY builder or upgrader. You can grab them as part of a full system, and there are some decent prices out there, although 'deal' may be a bit strong, depending on what you're looking to buy.

There's also the question of the amount of time you can expect to have to wait to take delivery of your brand new system. Plenty of well-respected system builders and OEMs are quoting months to get machines out to buyers, and that's not included random delays in the meantime.

This is why these two systems from iBuyPower are so notable. Not only do both machines feature the latest graphics cards from AMD, but they both are built under the company's 2-day rush service. So if you order today, they'll be with you before the end of the week. That's pretty incredible given the state of the market.

iBuyPower Gaming RDY EMRRR206 | Ryzen 7 3700X | Radeon RX 6700 XT | $2,039 $1,899 at iBuyPower (save $140)

This system is built around an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. Not the most recent chip in AMD's CPU arsenal, but still a powerful offering all the same and here it's cooled by a 120mm AIO. The rest of the specification is solid too, with 16GB of RAM and the killer combo of a 512GB SSD drive for the OS being joined by a 1TB hard drive for that ever-growing Steam library. View Deal

iBuyPower Creator RDY LCIIBR203 | Intel Core i9 | Radeon RX 6900 XT | $3,799 $3,599 at iBuyPower (save $200)

The second system is the stuff of dreams, with the AMD Radeon TX 6900 XT being paired alongside Intel's latest Core i9 11900KF. That chip is kept chilled by a 240mm ARGB liquid cooler and is held in a Lian Li Lancool One RGB chassis. You're looking at 32GB of DDR-3200MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD in that system too. This as the name suggests, this is aimed more at creators, but even so, we gamers can dream too.View Deal

If neither of these machines appeals then you can use the site's Easy Builder to help you put together whatever system you have in mind. It starts by offering up eight different games for you to focus your build around, from Fortnite to League of Legends, what sort of resolution you're aiming for and what your budget is. The recommendations aren't bad either, although keep an eye on that delivery date because you'll be hitting late July before you know it.