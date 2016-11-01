World of Warships welcomes Steven Seagal

It wasn't so long ago that Wargaming's naval-themed free-to-play MMO World of Warships welcomed a sci-fi anime mode to its decks. A quick scroll through the comments on that story informs me this inclusion split opinion here among PCG's readership, however I'm fairly certain the latest cameo will be less divisive. Steven Seagal is now in World of Warships.

Assuming you've got the strength, determination and perseverance to complete a "very special marathon event" that's open to both new and existing players, then Mr Under Siege can be yours out on the Seven Seas. Before we learn how, let's have a gander at the promo trailer.

And now the skinny on how players will recruit the muscle from November 1 onwards, as per this post on the game's site:

"For those of you who have spent numerous hours sailing and destroying, the task is simple: earn 70,000 base XP between 1 November and 14 December (giving you over six weeks to reach this total), and as soon as you accomplish this feat you will receive Steven as a Commander with 6 Skill Points and 100 Zulu Hotel flags (+50% XP for your Commander).

"Unlike new players, as soon as you finish the mission, you will get Steven and can sail the Open Seas with him until your heart's content."

The post also notes the only stipulation is that XP must be earned within Random, Ranked, Team, or Co-op battles. If you're new to World of Wargaming, Ian Birnbaum earmarked it as "Wargaming's finest vehicle combat game" in his review, however also warned its free-to-play model is "getting prohibitively expensive."