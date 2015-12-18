World of Warships gets sci-fi anime mode

I checked we hadn't hit April 1 twice before writing this: World of Warships and the anime series Arpeggio of Blue Steel are doing some sort of cross-overy, probably-not-historically-accurate tie-in.

In the near future, World of Warships captains will get to take the helm of the Kongo-class battleships from the anime in a whole new mode rife with missions, Arpeggio ship skins and their accompanying anime girls. You'll need at least one tech tree researched to tier six to embark.

Arpeggio of Blue Steel—or, to use its full name, Arpeggio of Blue Steel -Ars Nova-— follows sentient World War 2 battleships that appear in 2039 in the wake of some nasty global warming. These warships come equipped with exclusively female avatars dubbed 'Mental Models' to communicate with and strategise against humans. But of course you already knew all this.