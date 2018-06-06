What to expect from the PC Gaming Show at E3 2018

Here comes another Electronic Entertainment Expo, hauling ass down the train tracks with abandon. It should be a good E3, even though some of what this year's hype train is carrying to Los Angeles has already spilled out, by accident or by design: Fallout 76, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Hitman 2.

Our own event, the PC Gaming Show, will be there for its fourth consecutive year. The PC Gaming Show starts at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET, 11 PM BST) on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Facebook, and Steam. If you're not able to catch the broadcast then, everything from our show will be easy to find on pcgamer.com afterwards.

This year we've got a bunch of exciting games to reveal from a diverse set of studios, along with brand-new footage and trailers for some stuff that's already out there. We'll have more game announcements than we've had in any previous year, many of them coming from the talented indies who help keep the PC the most vibrant gaming platform in the world.

I'm particularly excited about the first gameplay footage we'll be showing for Satisfactory, a new game from Coffee Stain Studios. I think this project is gonna be big with certain well-established PC gaming subcultures. You should also keep an eye out for what Tripwire Interactive and Raw Fury have in store, and expect to see a couple major franchises from larger publishers pop by to talk about what's next.

If you happen to be in the Los Angeles area or attending E3 next week, tickets to the PC Gaming Show are free—all you have to do is register in advance. We'd love to see you there.

Finally, some extra thanks to this year's sponsors, without which PC gaming wouldn't have an official E3 presence: Oculus Rift, Acer, Square Enix, Hi-Rez Studios, Improbable, Tripwire Interactive, Stardock Entertainment, Skydance, Frontier, Team17, Warframe, and Drake's Cakes.

Presenter list (excluding some surprises)

505 Games

Chance Agency

Cloud Imperium Games

Coffee Stain Studios

Crytek

Digital Extremes

Double Fine

Drake’s Cakes

Frontier

Hi-Rez Studios

Klei Entertainment

Modern Storyteller

Oculus Rift

Raw Fury

Sega

SkyDance Media

Starbreeze

Square Enix Ltd.

Stardock Entertainment

Team 17

tinyBuild

Tripwire Interactive

Noita will be part of the #PCGamingShow on Monday June 11 at 3PM PT at E3. Checkout https://t.co/f2c6bjiX2k for more details. @pcgamer pic.twitter.com/g4A869jreDJune 6, 2018

Where to watch