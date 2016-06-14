We Happy Few launches on Steam Early Access next month

It's been almost a year since the last time we heard from We Happy Few, the “drug-fuelled action-adventure game about paranoia and suspicion” set in alt-history 1960s England. But today, developer Compulsion Games got us all caught up when it revealed the opening gameplay sequence during Microsoft's pre-E3 press conference, and later announced that it will go live on Steam Early Access on July 26.

We Happy Few is a sort of pseudo-stealth game in which you, as Arthur Hastings, become a “downer”—someone who stops taking the state-mandated drug known as Joy. But the law doesn't look to kindly on that sort of non-conformity, so even though you're not taking your pills, you must successfully blend in with those who are, or suffer some rather severe consequences. Your ultimate goal? To discover the truth about the past, and escape the false front of Wellington Wells.

It's a bit dated at this point, but we got some hands-on time with We Happy Few at last year's E3, which you can dig into here. More information can be found at the Compulsion Games website.



