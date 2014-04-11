Watch the PC Gamer PAX East panel archived here

Whoa! We filled a room with PC Gamers at our PAX East 2014 panel this year, “The (Incredible) Future of PC Gaming.” Thanks to the 1,200-plus who paid us a visit in PAX's Albatross Theatre, and to everyone who tuned in remotely through Twitch. If you missed the panel, don't fret! We've got the full video right here.

We had a star-studded lineup of panelists at PAX East this year: Oculus VR Founder Palmer Luckey, PlanetSide 2 Creative Director Matt Higby, Nvidia Director of Technical Marketing Tom Petersen, and Cloud Imperium Games Founder/Star Citizen creator Chris Roberts.

Over the course of our hour-long panel, our PC gaming experts talked about...



The near-future of GPU tech



Linux and SteamOS



Game streaming technology vs. the value of local hardware



Microsoft's involvement and influence in the future of PC gaming



The impact of eSports



